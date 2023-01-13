Units responding for fire in Salem Lakes

At about 3:01 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a possible structure fire in the 22100 block of 107th Street in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a chimney Fire. Fire may be out, but resident not sure.

UPDATE 3:10 p.m. — Incident command says incoming units can still respond but slow down.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.– Salem Lakes command reports no fire found.

UPDATE 3:24 p.m. — Command terminated. All unuts clearing the scene and returning to quarters.