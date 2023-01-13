Units responding for alarm in Wheatland

At about 6:52 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 36800 block of 55th Street in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:52 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 36800 block of 55th Street in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress