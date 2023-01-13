Units responding for alarm in Wheatland

Jan 13th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:52 a.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 36800 block of 55th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is a supervisory alarm.

