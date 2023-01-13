Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team activated

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

In 2021, the need was recognized for the availability of a county-wide team specializing in the investigation of serious motor vehicle crashes. After nearly a year of planning and training the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) is now activated. MCAT will respond to crashes involving a fatality or involving the imminent death of an individual in Kenosha County.

MCAT is a multi-jurisdictional team consisting of members from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the Kenosha Police Department, and the Twin Lakes Police Department in cooperation with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office.

MCAT members receive advanced training in crash analysis and reconstruction as well as evidence collection and documentation. This multijurisdictional relationship between Kenosha County Law Enforcement is a tremendous asset to our department and we look forward to working with our law enforcement partners to serve the Citizens of Kenosha County.