Spring election 2023: Most local school districts have uncontested board elections

Jan 12th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Most Western Kenosha County school districts will have uncontested races for their school boards on the April 4 ballot.

Only Salem School District has a contest.

The other district and who filed to run for the seats by the Jan. 3 deadline are:

Westosha Central High School District — Area C – Town of Paris — Jay Nutting, the incumbent. Area D – Village of Salem Lakes — Bill Watson, the incumbent.

Wilmot Union High School District — Three candidates to fill three seats: Wayne Tongeau, Michael Martz and Betsy Ross. None of these are incumbents.

Bristol School District #1 — One candidate to fill one seat: Danielle Whitaker. Incumbent Susan Kratowicz did not run for re-election.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District — Three candidates for three seats: Matthew Connor, Ann Mock, Sandy Quaintance. Connor and Quaintrance are incumbents. While all candidates on the ballot will be elected there is a contest of sorts since one of the seats is for the remaining one year of a term while the other two will fill full, three-year terms. The candidate that receives the least votes will received the one-year term.

Joint School District 1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) — Two candidates filed for two seats: Amy Regnier and Brian Hopkins. Regnier is an incumbent.

Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) — Two candidates filed for two seats: Incumbents Steven Turner and Rhett Suhre.

Randall Consolidated School District — Two candidates filed for two seats: Incumbents Steven Calderwood and Richard Petska.

Paris School District — One candidate filed for one seat: Incumbent Curt Nikula.

Brighton School District #1 — One candidate filed for one seat: Incumbent Judy Uhlenhake.

Wheatland J1 School District — One candidate for one seat: Erik Zavacke. Incumbent Randy Ebertowski is not running for re-election.

