Spring election 2023: Most local school districts have uncontested board elections

Most Western Kenosha County school districts will have uncontested races for their school boards on the April 4 ballot.

Only Salem School District has a contest.

The other district and who filed to run for the seats by the Jan. 3 deadline are:

Westosha Central High School District — Area C – Town of Paris — Jay Nutting, the incumbent. Area D – Village of Salem Lakes — Bill Watson, the incumbent.

Wilmot Union High School District — Three candidates to fill three seats: Wayne Tongeau, Michael Martz and Betsy Ross. None of these are incumbents.

Bristol School District #1 — One candidate to fill one seat: Danielle Whitaker. Incumbent Susan Kratowicz did not run for re-election.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District — Three candidates for three seats: Matthew Connor, Ann Mock, Sandy Quaintance. Connor and Quaintrance are incumbents. While all candidates on the ballot will be elected there is a contest of sorts since one of the seats is for the remaining one year of a term while the other two will fill full, three-year terms. The candidate that receives the least votes will received the one-year term.

Joint School District 1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) — Two candidates filed for two seats: Amy Regnier and Brian Hopkins. Regnier is an incumbent.

Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) — Two candidates filed for two seats: Incumbents Steven Turner and Rhett Suhre.

Randall Consolidated School District — Two candidates filed for two seats: Incumbents Steven Calderwood and Richard Petska.

Paris School District — One candidate filed for one seat: Incumbent Curt Nikula.

Brighton School District #1 — One candidate filed for one seat: Incumbent Judy Uhlenhake.

Wheatland J1 School District — One candidate for one seat: Erik Zavacke. Incumbent Randy Ebertowski is not running for re-election.