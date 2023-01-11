Spring election 2023: Joint 1 School District Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board approves April operating referendum

The Joint 1 School District Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board has approved placing a operating referendum on the April 4 ballot.

Voters in the district will be asked to allow the school to exceed state revenue limits by $800,000 per year for three years, said Jon Schleusner, district administrator. If approved, the referendum would begin with the 2023-24 school year and end with the 2025-26 school year.

The district estimates a tax impact of $1.43 per each $1,000 of equalized value in 2023-24, Schleusner said.

While most area school districts have been holding referendums with regularity in recent years, Riverview has avoided the need, Schleusner pointed out. The district has not had an operational referendum since June 2001. That referendum failed.

“The district has been fortunate to avoid going to an operational referendum over the past 20 years,” Schleusner said in an email to westofthei.com. “However several factors, including no increase in allowable state revenue cap space over the past two years, high inflation, and the ending of federal ESSER funding has the district facing a significant operating deficit for the 23-24 school year and beyond.”

The district will hold information meetings before the election, Schleusner said.