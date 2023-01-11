A word from our sponsors: ADRC offering workshop on Medicare on Jan. 25

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) offers no-cost, unbiased, Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more. Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.
The next Medicare workshop will be held at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance North A, Room N2, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 10 a.m. – Noon.
Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make a reservation or to learn more.