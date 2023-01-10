Units responding for alarm in Twin Lakes

Jan 10th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

AT about 6:27 p.m., Twin Lakes Fie Department units and Twin Lakes Police are responding for an alarm in the 1500 block of Pheasant Avenue in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a smoke alarm.

