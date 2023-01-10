Salem Lakes to explore April referendum on ATV/UTV use on village roads

Salem Lakes will explore placing a referendum on the April ballot to gauge community support for allowing use of ATVs and UTVs on village roads.

Moving toward allowing ATV and UTV use on village streets was proposed by Trustee Ron Gandt at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Gandt wants to see ATV/UTV use allowed all year round. He also would like to see golf cart use allowed all year round, instead of only part of the year as in the current golf cart ordinance.

As the meeting was a committee of the whole, there was no formal vote, but a majority of the board members present (Trustee Ted Kmiec was absent) seemed open to a referendum.

Village Clerk Shannon Hahn said she needed to see if there would be time to get a referendum on the April ballot.

Some board members expressed concern that the ordinance passed last year allowing golf cart use is not being complied with or enforced. Trustee Mike Culat said there were only six golf carts registered under the village ordinance so far.

“I’d like to get that under control,” Culat said.

Gandt said if enforcement were better, more people would register their carts and comply with the ordinance.

Trustee Dan Campion, an opponent of legalizing golf cart and ATV/UTV use on village streets, pointed out the village is in somewhat of a can’t win situation regarding more enforcement.

“There are other ordinances that aren’t being enforced and the ones that are being enforced we’re getting a lot of push back on,” Campion said.

The former town of Salem held a referendum in 2014 asking whether ATV use should be allowed on village streets. That referendum failed 2,352 (no) to 1,835 (yes).