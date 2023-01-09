Units responding for alarm in Paddock Lake

Jan 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Ar about 2:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 24700 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a commercial smoke alarm.

