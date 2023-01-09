Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting Jan. 10, 2023

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., or immediately after executive session (starting at 4:40 p.m.) in the school Family and Consumer Sciences Sewing Lab.
Among the agenda items are:
- 2023-2024 School Start Date Hearing: A. Community Engagement and Comments; B. 2023-24 Early Start Date Resolution; C. 2023-24 School Calendar.
- Staff Presentation on Co-Teaching.
- Strategic Plan Priorities Update.
- Facility Update.
- Adoption of Open Enrollment Limits for 2023-24.