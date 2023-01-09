Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting Jan. 10, 2023

Jan 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., or immediately after executive session (starting at 4:40 p.m.) in the school Family and Consumer Sciences Sewing Lab.

Among the agenda items are:

  • 2023-2024 School Start Date Hearing: A. Community Engagement and Comments; B. 2023-24 Early Start Date Resolution; C. 2023-24 School Calendar.
  • Staff Presentation on Co-Teaching.
  • Strategic Plan Priorities Update.
  • Facility Update.
  • Adoption of Open Enrollment Limits for 2023-24.

The full agenda is available here.

