Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting Jan. 10, 2023

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday starting at 5 p.m., or immediately after executive session (starting at 4:40 p.m.) in the school Family and Consumer Sciences Sewing Lab.

Among the agenda items are:

2023-2024 School Start Date Hearing: A. Community Engagement and Comments; B. 2023-24 Early Start Date Resolution; C. 2023-24 School Calendar.

Staff Presentation on Co-Teaching.

Strategic Plan Priorities Update.

Facility Update.

Adoption of Open Enrollment Limits for 2023-24.

The full agenda is available here.