A word from our sponsors: 54th annual Lake Shangri-la Ice Fishing Derby is Jan. 27-29; family fun for all with or without ice

Note: This is a paid announcement from Lake Shangri-la Annual Ice Fishing Derby — DH

Lake Shangri-la’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January, 29th. This is the 54th year for this event.

Don’t let the “Ice Fishing Derby” name fool you…it’s a lot more than that. It’s also indoor family fun with lots of games, great prizes and delicious food.

Friday, January 27th

Pre-Registration from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Community Center

Fishing Derby Competition – Entry Fee – $10 purchase of raffle tickets

Saturday, January 28th

Derby Registration and Fish weigh-ins from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm

Food & Beverage for purchase all day

Games start at 1:00 PM

Music and Dancing – 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday, January 29th

Fish weigh-ins from 7:00 am to Noon

Free breakfast – Bagels, Donuts, & Coffee at the Community Center from 6:00 am to Noon

Raffle and Derby Competition winners announced at 1:00 PM (winners need not be present)

Game and Raffle prizes include:

Fishing Kayak

Big screen TV

A week at a time share in Florida,

Vexilar Fish Finder

Apple Airpods

Beaver Dam Tip Ups

YETI cooler

Ring Doorbell

Echo Dot

JBL Bluetooth speakers

Sony noise cancelling headphones

Wagon of booze

and much much more!! 100+ prizes in all!!!

The community Center is located at 22112 121st St., Bristol, WI.

If there’s no ice, there’s still a party.

See lakeshangrila.com for more information.