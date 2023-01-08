Units responding for alarm in Wheatland

Jan 8th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:27 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 32200 block of 45th Street in Wheatland for an alarm.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smoke alarm.

