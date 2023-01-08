Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Jan. 9, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Request for a variance from Kenosha County ordinance requiring accessory buildings to be located in the side or rear yard only – POWERS LAKE HOUSE LLC, 2101 Birch St., Park Ridge, IL 60068 (Owner), Jerry Pientka, 2101 Birch St., Park Ridge, IL 60068 (Agent) to construct a detached accessory building to be located in the street yard on Parcel #95-4-119-073-0705 (and #60-4-119-182-0110 Randall), 40017 85th St. Existing 20.4 x 20.4 garage to be removed and proposed 45’ x 24’ garage built in that location

Review and consider an application to the Wisconsin Geographic Names Council to name the lake along the west

side of CTH KD located in the Veterans Memorial Park to Freedom Lake – name proposed by the Kenosha County Parks Dept.

The full agenda is available here.