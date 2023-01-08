Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole and regular board meeting Jan. 9, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and a regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be streamed here.

Committee of the whole agenda items are:

Use of UTVs/ATVs on village roads.

Village owned property sales.

Kenosha County Sheriff Department enforcement of village ordinances and the Village Property Maintenance

Officer’s procedures for enforcement.

Procedures for Citizen Comments.

Action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings.

The regular meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting. Among the regular meeting agenda items are:

Kristen Gerali of Alive Rescue (Owner) requesting a kennel license in the A-2 General Agricultural District on Tax

Parcel #70-4-120-123-0101 (22520 83rd St).

Resolution 2023.01-72, A Resolution Adopting the Village of Salem Lakes Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation

Plan: 2022-2026.

Plan: 2022-2026. The emergency repair of plow/dump truck #13, in the amount of $11,384.33

Approval of a proposal from Johnson Controls to replace the Simplex Fire Alarm Panel, in the amount of

$9,819.58

Closed session relative to the village zoning administrator and fire department wages.

The full agenda is available here.