Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Jan. 9, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting on Monday. starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion with Ehlers and take possible action regarding water tower and main financing including but not limited to appropriation of ARPA funds and interim financing.
- Consider for approval the following Temporary Class “B”/”Class B” Retailer’s Licenses for Waukegan Bowmen for January 7th & 8th, February 4th & 5th, March 4th & 5th, April 8th & 9th, June 10th & 11th, July 22nd & 23rd, August 19th & 20th and October 28th & 29th, 2023.
- Consider for approval to allow parking on streets in Lake George on February 11th from 5:00 a.m. to 5 :00 p.m. for their annual fishing derby.