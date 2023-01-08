Agenda: Bristol Village Board regular meeting Jan. 9, 2023

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting on Monday. starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion with Ehlers and take possible action regarding water tower and main financing including but not limited to appropriation of ARPA funds and interim financing.

Consider for approval the following Temporary Class “B”/”Class B” Retailer’s Licenses for Waukegan Bowmen for January 7th & 8th, February 4th & 5th, March 4th & 5 th , April 8th & 9th, June 10th & 11th, July 22nd & 23rd, August 19th & 20th and October 28th & 29th, 2023.

, April 8th & 9th, June 10th & 11th, July 22nd & 23rd, August 19th & 20th and October 28th & 29th, 2023. Consider for approval to allow parking on streets in Lake George on February 11th from 5:00 a.m. to 5 :00 p.m. for their annual fishing derby.

The full agenda is available here.