Units responding to crash in Bristol

Jan 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:43 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12200 block of Highway 50 in Bristol for a crash.

Per dispatch; Two vehicles involved in westbound lanes. Injuries unknown.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives