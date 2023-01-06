Units responding to crash in Bristol

At about 2:43 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12200 block of Highway 50 in Bristol for a crash.
Per dispatch; Two vehicles involved in westbound lanes. Injuries unknown.
Western Kenosha County's news source
