Units responding for alarm in Randall

Jan 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:19 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 9600 block of 336th Avenue in Randall.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smoke alarm.

