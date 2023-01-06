Units responding for alarm in Randall

At about 9:19 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 9600 block of 336th Avenue in Randall.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a smoke alarm.
