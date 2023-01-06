Units responding for alarm in Bristol

Jan 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:28 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 12000 block of Bristol Road (Highway 45) I. Bristol.

Per dispatch: This a supervisory alarm at a business.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives