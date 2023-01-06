A word from our sponsors: Register for Winter Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

A second round of golf league is on its way at Westosha Sports Complex.

This is a 12-week, 9-hole golf league. Starts Jan. 23. (see schedule below).

Two installment payments of $140. First is required date of signing up; second due week of Jan, 23, 2023.

First come, first served gets the choice of 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. tee time.

Days of the week available are Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

An average is established after playing 36 holes. Once established, we will applu handicap

Weeks of play: 1/23, 1/30, 2/6, 2/13, 2/20, 2/27, 3/6, 3/13, 3/20, 3/27, 4/3, 4/10.

Call (262) 885-6110 to reserve your spot.