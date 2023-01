Ritu Raju appointed 1st female president of Gateway Technical College Ritu Raju has been appointed as the new president of Gateway Technical College, making her the first woman to hold this position at the oldest publicly funded technical college in the United States. Raju replaces Bryan Albrecht, who retired from the college after serving as president since 2006. Raju was selected for the role following […] Denise Lockwood

UPDATE: Found: Kenosha Police end search for 15-year-old Jada Wilson UPDATE (Jan. 4, 2023): The Kenosha Police Department reports that Jada Brown has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is seeking help from the public in locating Jada Wilson, a missing 15-year-old. Missing person: Jada Wilson Jada Wilson of Kenosha went missing Monday evening (Jan. 2, 2023). […] Emma Widmar

Kenosha County launches vehicle crash investigation team for 2023 KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT), a multi-jurisdictional team specializing in the investigation of serious motor vehicle accidents, has been launched here. Nearly a year of planning and training has gone into creating the county-wide team. Its members have received advanced training in crash analysis reconstruction, as well as evidence […] Paul Holley

First Day Hike at Richard Bong State Recreation Area will start 2023 on the right foot MADISON — Start the New Year off on the right foot. Wisconsinites are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes at Wisconsin State Parks, forests, trails and Recreation Areas this upcoming Jan. 1. Locally, Racine and Kenosha residents can visit Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, in Kansasville, Wis. “Starting the new year […] Emma Widmar