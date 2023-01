Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:16 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a down electrical wire in the 8000 block of 336th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Wheatland Center School reporting they have a bus with a power line on it. Six occupants still on bus. Another bus responding to the scene.

UPDATE 4:22 p.m. — Deputy on scene reporting bus has been evacuated.