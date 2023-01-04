Spring election 2023: Randall to have contested election for supervisor #3

Randall voters will be able to vote in a contested election for supervisor #3 in the April 4 election.

Two people filed candidacy papers by Tuesday’s deadline: Incumbent Randy Kaskin and Nancy Kemp, a former town supervisor #4.

The other offices to be filled will be uncontested.

Paula Soderman will be the only name on the ballot for town chairman. She is the current supervisor #2. Incumbent Bob Stoll is not running for re-election.

Incumbent Julie Horbach will be the only name on the ballot for supervisor #1.