Spring election 2023: Paddock Lake to have contested election for municipal judge; two candidates for three trustee seats

Paddock Lake will have a contest for municipal judge in the April 4 election.

As of the filing deadline Tuesday, two candidates had filed candidacy papers: Incumbent Robert Brenner and Robert Spencer, currently a village trustee. Spencer’s trustee term is not up for election this April.

There also will be three village trustee seats to be filled. Only incumbents Renee Brickner and John Poole filed candidacy papers. The other incumbent, Scott Garland, is not running for re-election. That means the third seat will likely be filled by the write-in candidate that gets the most votes.

Only incumbent Terry Burns filed to run for village president.