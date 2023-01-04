Spring election 2023: No contested races in Brighton election

There will be no contested races for Brighton town offices on the ballot in the April 4 election.
As of the filing deadline Tuesday, only one person had filed for each office.
However, there will be one new face. Incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Linda Perona is not running for re-election. Angela Axton filed to fill the office.
For town chairperson, incumbent Susan Crane will be the sole name on the ballot.
For supervisor #1, incumbent Mark Schmidt will be the sole name on the ballot.
For supervisor #2, incumbent David DeVito, will be the sole name on the ballot.