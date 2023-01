Bristol electors will be able to vote in a contested election for municipal judge in the April 4 election.

Two people filed candidacy papers for judge by Tuesday’s deadline: Incumbent Steven Hurley and Xavier Solis.

The other offices to be filled in April will not be contested.

For village president, only incumbent Mike Farrell filed nomination papers.

For the two open trustee seats, only incumbents John McCabe and Kristine Kordecki filed nomination papers.