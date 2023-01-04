A New Sheriff: David Zoerner sworn in

David Zoerner was formally sworn in as the 59th Sheriff of Kenosha County. A full courtroom witnessed the event, Tuesday afternoon at the Courthouse. 912 56th St. Zoerner was elected November 8th, when he defeated James Simmons for the job. Previous Sheriff, David Beth, retired after 40 years of service to the department.

Zoerner was hired by the Sheriff’s Department May 11, 1999. He was promoted to Sergeant December 18, 2021. He has been a Handgun and Rifle Instructor, Taser Instructor and Drone Operator. He has also served as Hostage Negotiator, Police Science Instructor at Gateway Technical College, and Resource Officer for Wilmot High School.

The former Marine has a degree in Political Science from UW-Parkside. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree at UW-Platteville in Police Administration.

Steven Beranis, Captain of Detentions, Eric Klinkhammer, Captain of Operations, Marc Levin, Chief Deputy, Sheriff David Zoerner, Justin Miller, Acting Chief Deputy, Tony Gonzalez, Captain of Administrative Services

Kenosha Fire Chief Chris Bigley, Somers Fire Chief Ben Anderson, Village of Salem Lakes Fire Chief James Lejcar, Sheriff David Zoerner, Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke, Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton, Sheriff David Zoerner, District Attorney Michael Gravely, County Executive Samantha Kerkman

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard presents The Colors.

Brody Zoerner led the Pledge of Allegiance

Zoerner formally took the oath while his wife Amy held the Bible and their sons looked on.