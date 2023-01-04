A New Sheriff: David Zoerner sworn in

David Zoerner was formally sworn in as the 59th Sheriff of Kenosha County. A full courtroom witnessed the event, Tuesday afternoon at the Courthouse. 912 56th St. Zoerner was elected November 8th, when he defeated James Simmons for the job. Previous Sheriff, David Beth, retired after 40 years of service to the department.
Zoerner was hired by the Sheriff’s Department May 11, 1999. He was promoted to Sergeant December 18, 2021. He has been a Handgun and Rifle Instructor, Taser Instructor and Drone Operator. He has also served as Hostage Negotiator, Police Science Instructor at Gateway Technical College, and Resource Officer for Wilmot High School.
The former Marine has a degree in Political Science from UW-Parkside. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree at UW-Platteville in Police Administration.
