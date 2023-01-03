Units responding for fire in Paddock Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:15 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible fire in the 24000 block of 61st Street in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting seeing smoke and flames under a deck adjacent to a house.

UPDATE about 7:23 a.m. — Salem Lakes command on scene calls off response from Randall and Pleasant Prairie units.

UPDATE 7:28 a.m. — Salem Lakes command releases all units. No fire found.