Spring Election 2023: Wheatland to have contested race for town chairman

Wheatland voters will be able to vote in a contested election for town chairman in the April 4 election.

Two candidates for chairman filed papers by the Tuesday deadline: Brett J. Butler and Brian R. Boeckenstedt.

Incumbent Chairman William Glembocki did not run for re-election. He had held the office since 2009.

Other town offices on the ballot had only one candidate file for each office. They are:

Supervisor No. 1 – Kyle M. Madsen. Incumbent Andrew Lois did not run for re-election.

Supervisor No. 2 – Kelly A. Wilson, the incumbent.

Town Clerk – Donna M. Deuster. Long-time incumbent Sheila Siegler did not run for re-election.

Town Treasurer – Deborah K. Vos, the incumbent.

Town Constable – Robert A. Santelli Jr., the incumbent.