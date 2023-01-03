Spring Election 2023: Wheatland to have contested race for town chairman

Jan 3rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Wheatland voters will be able to vote in a contested election for town chairman in the April 4 election.

Two candidates for chairman filed papers by the Tuesday deadline: Brett J. Butler and Brian R. Boeckenstedt.

Incumbent Chairman William Glembocki did not run for re-election. He had held the office since 2009.

Other town offices on the ballot had only one candidate file for each office. They are:

  • Supervisor No. 1 – Kyle M. Madsen. Incumbent Andrew Lois did not run for re-election.
  • Supervisor No. 2 – Kelly A. Wilson, the incumbent.
  • Town Clerk – Donna M. Deuster. Long-time incumbent Sheila Siegler did not run for re-election.
  • Town Treasurer – Deborah K. Vos, the incumbent.
  • Town Constable – Robert A. Santelli Jr., the incumbent.
Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives