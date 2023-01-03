Spring Election 2023: Salem Lakes to have contested elections for president, trustee

Salem Lakes voters will have a chance to vote in contested elections for president and village trustee this year.

Contested elections for those postions have not occurred since 2018. The village was created in 2017 through a merger of the town of Salem and village of Silver Lake.

Two candidates have filed for village president as of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, the last day for filing candidacy papers: Incumbent Diann Tesar and Rita Bucur.

Seven individuals filed to vie for three trustee seats as of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, meaning a primary election on Feb. 21 will be needed to narrow the field to six. The seven candidates are: Incumbents Dan Campion, Mike Culat and Ted Kmiec as well as Bill Barhyte, Norm Kazumura, Kelly Sweeting and Jared Young.

The general spring election will be held April 4.