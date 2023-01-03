Spring Election 2023: Salem Lakes to have contested elections for president, trustee

Jan 3rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Salem Lakes voters will have a chance to vote in contested elections for president and village trustee this year.

Contested elections for those postions have not occurred since 2018. The village was created in 2017 through a merger of the town of Salem and village of Silver Lake.

Two candidates have filed for village president as of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, the last day for filing candidacy papers: Incumbent Diann Tesar and Rita Bucur.

Seven individuals filed to vie for three trustee seats as of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, meaning a primary election on Feb. 21 will be needed to narrow the field to six. The seven candidates are: Incumbents Dan Campion, Mike Culat and Ted Kmiec as well as Bill Barhyte, Norm Kazumura, Kelly Sweeting and Jared Young.

The general spring election will be held April 4.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives