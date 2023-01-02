Eliana Wychers named to University of Sioux Falls Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Jan 2nd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Eliana Wychers was named to the University of Sioux Falls Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Wychers of Wilmot, WI, is majoring in Music Ministry and Theology & Biblical Studies.

Wychers was among more than 550 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

Founded 139 years ago, the University of Sioux Falls is a Christian liberal arts university serving over 1,600 students through traditional undergraduate programs as well as graduate, evening and online degree programs including a Doctorate in Leadership. Learn more at www.usiouxfalls.edu.

