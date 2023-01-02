A word from our sponsors: Village of Twin Lakes seeking deputy clerk

First Day Hike at Richard Bong State Recreation Area will start 2023 on the right foot MADISON — Start the New Year off on the right foot. Wisconsinites are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes at Wisconsin State Parks, forests, trails and Recreation Areas this upcoming Jan. 1. Locally, Racine and Kenosha residents can visit Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, in Kansasville, Wis. “Starting the new year […] Emma Widmar

Martin Luther King Jr. 2023 celebrations set for Racine, Kenosha RACINE AND KENOSHA — Celebrations of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are set for Racine and Kenosha next month. Racine celebrations The Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Racine Unified School District will host a free, family-friendly event to celebrate King’s legacy on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The event, to […] Paul Holley

Racine Roundup on TMJ4: Pfeffer farm and garden, literary contest, and the Lee family’s pregnancy announcement The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O'Clock news on Thursday, Dec. 29. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Andrea Albers. Business Spotlight: Pfeffer farm and garden Lamoreaux kicked off this week's installment of the Racine Roundup by announcing the final […] Emma Widmar

Holiday basketball tournament in its 10th year expands to Carthage and UW-Parkside KENOSHA — A tournament that started 10 years ago with a vision of how to put the spotlight on local high school basketball during the holiday has turned into way more than that. And in some circles, the Doctors of Physical Therapy Tournament may just be the best of the best. It just keeps growing […] Dan Truttschel