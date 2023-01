Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 8400 block of 198th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Reports have been received of hearing a loud noise followed by a power outage in the area.

UPDATE 9:56 p.m. — Fire unit on scene confirms power outage and reports no signs of fire visible. Dispatch reports outage appears to have been reported to utility and a repair crew has been assigned.