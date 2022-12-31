Units responding for burst pipe in Trevor

Dec 31st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:48 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a motel property in the 23100 block of 128th Street in Trevor.

Per dispatch: A burst water pipe is being reported.

