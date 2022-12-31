Units responding for burst pipe in Trevor

At about 3:48 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a motel property in the 23100 block of 128th Street in Trevor.
Per dispatch: A burst water pipe is being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:48 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a motel property in the 23100 block of 128th Street in Trevor.
Per dispatch: A burst water pipe is being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress