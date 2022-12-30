New Paris Fire Chief formally appointed

Colin Hennessey was formally appointed Chief of the Town of Paris Fire and Rescue Department Thursday..

Colin Hennessey is the first full-time chief appointed for the Paris Fire Department. This was also the first time the department has held a ceremony like this. It was the culmination of a process that began with the retirement of Chief Roland Iwen last February. Chairman John Holloway said “The ceremony is the first step toward giving them more recognition. We would like to have an installation of officers. Trying to create some new traditions and make them feel more appreciated.” Another change will be the department patch.

new patch

Chief, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Chairman John Holloway, Town Supervisor Ron Butke

Hennessey was sworn in by Diana Coughlin, Clerk/Treasurer

Paris Fire Department

His wife Tracy presented him with his collar brass of 5 crossed bugles. His daughter Abby (14) pinned his badge on him. His son Wyatt (14) gave him his white helmet.

Salem Lakes Chief Jim Lejcar, Paris Chief Colin Hennessey, Pleasant Prairie Chief Craig Roepke, Bristol Battalion Chief Wes Miner