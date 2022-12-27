Warm-up to begin Wednesday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a warm-up hereabouts starting Wednesday featuring a string of high temperatures in the 40s.

To keep that in perspective, need I remind you of the winter storm warning and wind chill advisory of late last week?

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for high temps of 40 or above Wednesday through next Tuesday.

Isn’t that a good way to close out 2022 and start 2023?

The warmest days should be Thursday with a high of 46 and Tuesday with a high of 48.

Lows are expected to be in the low 30s or high 20s through that period.

Chances of precipitation are less than 50 percent, except for Monday night, with a 70 percent chance of rain.