Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Dec. 28, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Scott Ahles 5482 S, Westridge Drive, New Berlin, WI 53151 (Applicant) and Jeremy Hall 9421 200th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owner) for a Zoning Text Amendment change from R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District) & A-2 (General Agricultural District) to the proposed R-1 (Rural Residential District) and a Land Use Plan Amendment change from R-2 (Suburban Single-Family Residential District) & R-3 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) to the proposed R-1 (Rural Residential District) on approximately 6.91 acres on tax parcel #37-4-121-202-0244 Part of the Northwest 1/4 Section 20 Town 1 Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located at 9421 200th Avenue.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of FLEET FARM – Frank Steeves 2401 S Memorial Dr., Appleton, WI 54915 (Applicant) and 91st & Hwy 50 LLC Stephen C Mills (Member) 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142; Berwick-Norfolk, LLC Stephen C Mills (Member) 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142, and Kelly L Powell 7609 128th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 (Owners) for a Zoning Text Amendment change from A-1 (Agricultural Preservation District) C-2 (Upland Resource Conservancy District) & R-3 (Urban Single Family Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Business District) and a CSM (Certified Survey Map) on tax parcel #’s 37-4-121-121-0248; 37-4-121-122-010 and 37-4-121-121-0204 PT NE 1/4 SEC 12 T 1 R 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located on the South side of STH 50 (75th Street) between 125th & 130th Avenues.
- Discuss Ordinances with Attorney Alan Harvey.