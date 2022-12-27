Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Dec. 28, 2022

Holiday basketball tournament in its 10th year expands to Carthage and UW-Parkside KENOSHA — A tournament that started 10 years ago with a vision of how to put the spotlight on local high school basketball during the holiday has turned into way more than that. And in some circles, the Doctors of Physical Therapy Tournament may just be the best of the best. It just keeps growing […] Dan Truttschel

Lee family pregnancy announcement videos go viral, Kenosha residents share journey with IVF KENOSHA — Jordan and Tiah Lee, a former Racine County Eye Hometown Hero, have been married since 2019, but growing their family didn't come as quickly as they had hoped. After three rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and one round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), they are finally pregnant. The two-and-a-half-year wait is over and their […] Emma Widmar

Man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound following high-speed chase UPDATE 7:17 a.m. Dec. 23: The suspect was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending proper notification. KENOSHA — What started as a traffic stop for a wanted felon Thursday afternoon quickly turned into a high-speed chase and, finally, hospitalization of the felon due to a self-inflicted […] Racine County Eye Staff

Gateway to close at 1 p.m. due to blizzard KENOSHA and RACINE COUNTIES — Gateway Technical College will be closing all of its locations at 1 p.m. today in light of the impending inclement weather. For most staff members and all students, all services and building access will be unavailable. News from Gateway Technical College The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, […] Loren Lamoreaux