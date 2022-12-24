Sheriff’s Dept. weather & traffic-related calls for service report during storm

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Thursday 12-22-22 through Friday 12-23-22 Kenosha County experienced very cold temperatures and snow/ice-covered roadways. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls for service.

— 4 crashes with injuries

— 28 property-damage crashes

— 24 assist motorists

— 6 Road Hazards

— 5 Fire Calls

At this time there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. The roadways were hazardous and slippery. The KSD is thankful that our Deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and provide our citizens with quality and timely

service.