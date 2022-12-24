2022 Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest winners announced (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Here are the winners of the 2022 Village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest:
- First place — The Warren house on 239th Court.
- Second place — The Schwallenbach house on 73rd Street.
- Third Place — The Schultz house on 66th Street.
- Honorable mention — The Wagner house on 243rd Court.
First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 17 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
Here is a video tour of all the winning displays: