2022 Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest winners announced (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Dec 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Warren house

Here are the winners of the 2022 Village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest:

  • First place — The Warren house on 239th Court.
  • Second place — The Schwallenbach house on 73rd Street.
  • Third Place — The Schultz house on 66th Street.
  • Honorable mention — The Wagner house on 243rd Court.

First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 17 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Here is a video tour of all the winning displays:

Schwallenbach house
Schultz house
Wagner house

