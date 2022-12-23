Region downgraded to winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has downgraded Kenosha County and the region to a winter weather advisory.

The advisory is set to remain in effect until 9 a.m., Saturday.

In effect, conditions are still bad, but just not quite as bad as the earlier forecast and warning anticipated. Says the advisory text:

Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways. Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero through Saturday morning. Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes … slow down and use caution while traveling.