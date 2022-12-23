A word from our sponsors: Village of Twin Lakes seeking deputy clerk

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Twin Lakes. — DH

The Village of Twin Lakes (population 6,429) is seeking qualified candidates for the full time position of Deputy Clerk. This position assists the Clerk in maintaining all Village records as well as managing election, tax roll, website management and licensing activities as required by State Statute and Village Ordinance. This position also is responsible for data entry of Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and tax collection. The Deputy Clerk is expected to have strong organizational skills and knowledge of municipal processes. High School Diploma and 2 years of related experience required. Experience in

municipal government strongly desired. Salary range: $52,000-$57,000, plus an excellent benefit package. Applicants must submit a resume and job application form (available here) to Village Administrator Laura Roesslein at villageadmin@twinlakeswi.gov. A job description can be obtained by emailing the Village Administrator as well. First review of resumes: January 6, 2023. Position open until filled.