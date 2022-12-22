Suspect shoots self after fleeing deputies

A driver that was being pursued by deputies in Western Kenosha County this afternoon appears to have shot themselves.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

This afternoon on 12-22-22 at 12:49 PM a Kenosha County Deputy located a suspect with a felony warrant for bail jumping and threats to injure driving in the area of STH 142 and I-94. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

KSD deputies pursued the vehicle onto I-94 at speeds nearing 100 mph. The suspect exited the Interstate at CTH KR and then back onto I-94 Southbound. The pursuit continued through Kenosha County and ultimately came to end near the intersection of US 45 and CTH K (60th Street) when the suspect’s vehicle stopped on the roadway.

According to Deputies on the scene, it appeared that the suspect had used a firearm and shot himself inside the vehicle. The suspect was transported to a local hospital. The name of the suspect is not being released. The scene is currently being processed and the roadway is closed.

This is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.