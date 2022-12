Gateway to close at 1 p.m. due to blizzard KENOSHA and RACINE COUNTIES — Gateway Technical College will be closing all of its locations at 1 p.m. today in light of the impending inclement weather. For most staff members and all students, all services and building access will be unavailable. News from Gateway Technical College The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, […] Loren Lamoreaux

Wisconsin DHS reports first pediatric influenza-associated death of 2022-23 flu season MADISON — Kenosha County has suffered its first mortality from pediatric influenza of the 2022-23 flu season. This was confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday. To date, 30 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported from across the nation, according to a press release. All Wisconsinites, especially children, are encouraged to get […] Racine County Eye Staff

UW-Parkside 2022 basketball and wrestling roundup KENOSHA — College basketball and wrestling are in full swing. Here’s a look at UW-Parkside athletics this week. UW-Parkside men’s basketball victorious The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team is on a roll. Parkside closed out its weekend road trip to Michigan with a wire-to-wire, 66-52 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory Sunday afternoon at host Wayne […] Dan Truttschel

Carthage College basketball and wrestling roundup KENOSHA — College basketball and wrestling are in full swing. Here’s a look at Carthage College athletics this week. Carthage men’s basketball continues winning streak Two players with Racine and Kenosha county ties helped the Carthage men’s basketball team push its winning streak to six straight Friday at Millikin. Antuan Nesbitt – Sophomore Antuan Nesbitt, […] Dan Truttschel