Winter storm watch shifts; winter weather advisory added

Dec 21st, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has revised its bulletins regarding the next few days.

The winter weather watch has now shifted later to be in effect between 6 p.m., Thursday to 6 a.m., Saturday.

A winter weather advisory has been added for 6 a.m. Thursday until the watch kicks in at 6 p.m.

Current snow accumulations are lower in the latest, local NWS forecast, down to 1 to 4 inches Thursday and Thursday night. Snow should start around 8 a.m., Thursday.

Concern about hazardous driving conditions, especially on Friday, remain. Fresh snow on the ground and winds of 25-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph may limit visibility significantly Friday.

After the snow, temps will plunge with a high of 3 on Friday, a low of -3 Friday night, a high of 7 Saturday, a low of -3 Saturday night, a high of 12 on Christmas Day and a low of 5 Sunday night.

