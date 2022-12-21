Winter storm watch shifts; winter weather advisory added

The National Weather Service has revised its bulletins regarding the next few days.

The winter weather watch has now shifted later to be in effect between 6 p.m., Thursday to 6 a.m., Saturday.

A winter weather advisory has been added for 6 a.m. Thursday until the watch kicks in at 6 p.m.

Current snow accumulations are lower in the latest, local NWS forecast, down to 1 to 4 inches Thursday and Thursday night. Snow should start around 8 a.m., Thursday.

Concern about hazardous driving conditions, especially on Friday, remain. Fresh snow on the ground and winds of 25-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph may limit visibility significantly Friday.

After the snow, temps will plunge with a high of 3 on Friday, a low of -3 Friday night, a high of 7 Saturday, a low of -3 Saturday night, a high of 12 on Christmas Day and a low of 5 Sunday night.