Winter storm warning issued

The National Weather Service has now issued a winter storm warning for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 9 a.m., Thursday to 6 a.m., Saturday.

Snow accumulation is actually down in the latest, local NWS forecast. One to 3 inches of snow are now expected between Thursday and Thursday night.

But stronger winds have now moved into Thursday’s forecast. A south wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon is expected. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night and Friday the wind will be even stronger — west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph Thursday night and a west wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph Friday.

From the warning text:

The strong winds could produce near blizzard conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”