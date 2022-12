The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

2023-2024 School Calendar.

Library Media Specialist & Technology Integration Coach Job Description.

New and Revised Course Proposals.

2023 Summer School Courses.

Support Staff Wage Increase Shares Amount for 2023.

The full agenda is available here.