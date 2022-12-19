Winter storm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set for 6 a.m., Thursday through 6 a.m., Saturday. Blizzard conditions are possible with snow and high winds.

The watch text says 6 inches or more of snow is possible during that period. So far, the latest, local forecast says the heaviest snow should be Thursday, Thursday night and Friday.

And there won’t just be snow. Strong winds will create an additional hazard. The current forecast calls for 5 to 10 mph winds Thursday, increasing to as much as 25 mph Thursday night with gusts as high as 40 mph. Strong winds will continue Friday with sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph possible.

By Christmas Day on Sunday the forecast calls for sunny and cold conditions, with a high of 10.

From the NWS Facebook page: