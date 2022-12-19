January Medicare Minute will be “What’s News in 2023”

Medicare Minute presentations are offered monthly by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. These free programs provide information on a wide range of Medicare topics.

January’s Medicare Minutes will focus on What’s New in 2023. The program will be offered virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.

SHIP-branded Medicare Minutes are developed by the Medicare Rights Center as a State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) National Technical Assistance Center service. The Medicare Rights Center is a national, non-profit consumer service organization. They are one of the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center partners.

To participate and for reservations call the ADRC 262-605-6646 or 1-800-472-8008. A Zoom link will be provided.