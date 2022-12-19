Agenda: Salem School District board meeting Dec. 20, 2022

Dec 19th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Base Wage Increase in the Amount of $1,800.00 Per Cell on Salary Matrix
  • Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Supplemental Pay Increase
  • Consideration to Approve Support Staff Base Wage Increase in the Amount of 0.0470 (CPI) as Presented
  • Consideration to Approve Support Staff Supplemental Pay Increase
  • Miron & PRA Building Project Update
  • Middle School Spotlight: eSports

The full agenda is available here.

