Agenda: Salem School District board meeting Dec. 20, 2022

The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Among the agenda items are:

Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Base Wage Increase in the Amount of $1,800.00 Per Cell on Salary Matrix

Consideration to Approve Teacher/Contracted Supplemental Pay Increase

Consideration to Approve Support Staff Base Wage Increase in the Amount of 0.0470 (CPI) as Presented

Consideration to Approve Support Staff Supplemental Pay Increase

Miron & PRA Building Project Update

Middle School Spotlight: eSports

The full agenda is available here.