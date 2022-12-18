Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 19, 2022

The Twin Lakes VIllage Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Consideration of a motion to approve the Short Term Rental applications for: • 705 Legion Dr., Petite Retreat Cottage LLC / David Wagner; • 1512 Dietrich Dr., Jack & Pam Jaslowski; • 1518 Skinner Dr., Helen Murphy; • 2631 E. Lakeshore Dr., Brian & Cara Muelle
- Consideration of a motion to approve the Short Term Rental renewal applications for: • 1611 Sunset Dr., JNCJ Rentals LLC / John Hoban; • 420 W. Park Dr., Molly & Victor Vizzuett; • 1308 E. Lakeshore Dr., Stonebreaker Holdings LLC / David Thornton
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2022-12-2 Amending Section 3.03.010 Of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Fees, Charges, and Deposits (Cemetery Plots and Lake Elizabeth Marina Slip Rental fees).
- Consideration of a motion to approve Ordinance 2022-12-1 Amending Section 13.04.230 Pertaining to Sewer Service Charges
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #17 from JJ Henderson for $694,570.74. This is in regards to the waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.
- A closed session related to employment, compensation, promotion, or performance evaluation for the purposes of a compensation evaluation of the Deputy Clerk.