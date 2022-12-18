Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) meeting Dec. 19, 2022

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting starting at 7 p.m., Monday in the school library.

The regular meeting will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. by a closed session for employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.

Agenda items from the regular meeting include:

Potential Operating Referendum Discussion.

School Safety Drill Review.

2023-24 School Calendar.

Approval of 66:0301 Agreement with Salem Grade School for Shared School Counselor.

The full agenda is available here.